Local banks make changes amid virus

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Banks are working to take precautions amid the outbreak.
Old National Bank and First Financial announced some changes.
Their bank chains are shifting to appointment only inside the building.
The drive-through and ATM, along with online services will remain open as normal.
