Local bank starts 'Week of Giving' event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is giving back to the community.
Terre Haute Savings Bank is celebrating 150 years in the community. To celebrate that milestone, they gave $1,000 to the Helping Hands organization.
During their 'Week of Giving,' the bank will present checks to several local groups.
Those at the bank said it's more than just an anniversary, but giving back to those that have supported them.
Other donations this week will include the Griffin Bike Park, Boys and Girls Club, reTHink, and Brazil Main Street.
