Local bank makes $20,000 donation to area food banks

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - One local bank is trying to make sure the community is taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We stopped by Preferred Bank in Marshall, Illinois. Officials there donated two $10,000 checks. That money went to local food banks.

News 10 spoke with bank leaders. They say they wanted to help people across communities and food banks allow them to reach them.

"In these times we felt it was time we really help our communities and our families in the community. That's why we really decided to give the larger amount. To know that will be the opportunity to know that will go a lot further in our community and to impact the families who need food on the table," Ken Scott, the President, and CEO of Preferred Bank told us.

Officials say the food banks are seeing more visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.