Local bank honored by Ivy Tech

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Savings Bank received a special honor today.
The business received the first-ever outstanding alumni employer reward.
Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute created this award.
It recognizes companies that show dedication to Ivy Tech graduates.
Ivy Tech hopes to give out this award twice a year.
