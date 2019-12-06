Local bank holds tree decorating contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - First Financial Bank in Terre Haute is giving people a look at Christmas around the world.
The bank held a tree decorating contest.
Local businesses and organizations chose a theme and got to work.
Each organization decorated trees at different branches of the bank.
United Methodist Temple won the competition.
The church's theme is "Snowmen's Christmas Celebration"
