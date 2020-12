TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bank is stepping up and giving back to organizations.

Terre Haute Savings Bank gave $1,500 to Hospice of the Wabash Valley.

The bank is doing this during their second annual THSB Week of Giving.

Hospice of the Wabash Valley says they haven't been able to do any fundraising this year. So they are grateful to have this donation to help them continue their work.