Local bank celebrates its 150th birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
Terre Haute Savings Bank fist opened in 1869. Bank employees and customers celebrated the milestone together on Monday.
Currently, it has eight branches in Vigo and Clay Counties.
To mark the milestone, last week the bank donated $1,000 to five local not-for-profit organizations.
