Local author works to raise money for Terre Haute Humane Society - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is looking to raise money for the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Jade Gray entered a writing contest after writing a book about her dog.

She says the humane society helped her through so much, she just wanted to give back.

Gray told us her dog stood by her side through some tough times in her life.

"I had her for eight years and she helped me through a lot mentally and emotionally, as well as doing other things for the people around me," Gray told us.

Gray said half of the proceeds will go to the Humane Society.

Here's a link to her book and how to donate.