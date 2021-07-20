Local author working on book about Terre Haute's Red Light District - and he needs your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local historian and author is working on his fourth book about Terre Haute - and he wants to hear from you.

Tim Crumrin started work on his newest book, focusing on Terre Haute's Red Light District.

It was on Terre Haute's west end, near the Vigo County Courthouse.

The Red Light District was home to brothels, saloons, and gambling,

"At one point in time, this was just about the most happening street in Terre Haute, the most visited street in Terre Haute," Crumrin said.

He told us there were more than brothels. He's looking for people who grew up in that area. Maybe you have information or photos? He wants to interview you.

If you want to talk with him, send him an email at tcrumrin@yahoo.com.