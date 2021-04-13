Local author gives back to her community through newly released book

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed an increase in stray animals on the streets, that's why a local author and illustrator teamed up to write a children's book to offer a solution.

The book 'Perils of Pixie' came out a few weeks ago. It centers around a dog being rescued, after being found on the street.

The author is giving some of the proceeds she makes, back to local humane society shelters across the Wabash Valley.

Pixie was found behind a restaurant in Terre Haute. Workers in the restaurant took her in and tried to feed her, only to find out a lot of her teeth were missing. Thirteen others had to be removed.

"She's now eight and a half pounds but she was only two and a half pounds and you could tell she just really needed somebody. And you don't really know where she came from. I tried to find where she came from. She was micro-chipped but never registered," says author Kimberly Kimbler.

Now she's an advocate for people adopting from the humane society.

"Any cat and dog that is not rescued, rescued through the humane society and you hate to think about it but they're euthanized," Kimbler said.

The Terre Haute Humane Society says they need all the donations they can get.

"COVID really put a hit on donations but we're so appreciative all the time when anybody gives and when somebody goes out like this and writes a book and says hey we're gonna give half of our proceeds to various shelters or nonprofits it means a lot to all of us," says the general manager of the Terre Haute Humane Society.

The illustrator does various murals across Indiana including this one here, but she says she's grateful this story has a happy ending.

"We went from sad and scared and lonely and hungry to happy healthy and loved and having a home so that is reflected in the illustrations in the book," says illustrator Becky Hochhalter.

Kimbler says she will be holding a book signing soon so keep a lookout for that.

You can purchase her book now on Amazon.