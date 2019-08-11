Clear

Local artist paints landscapes of downtown Terre Haute every morning

Rajesh Naidu is an artist in residence at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He is working on a series of landscapes and has been working on a painting of the Indiana Theatre for several days for several hours at a time.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 11:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can often see art on display, but not so often do you see it created as you go about your normal day.

One man has been set up with paint and a brush outside the Indiana Theatre in downtown Terre Haute for several mornings.

Rajesh Naidu is an artist in residence at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

He is also a recent graduate of Indiana State University.

He is working on a series of landscapes and has been working on a painting of the theatre for several days for several hours at a time.

He said he wants to leave some mystery as to what the painting looks like until the series is complete, but said the theatre is a great source of inspiration.

"Indiana Theatre is of course one of the landmarks of the city, so I wanted to paint this because it has a great architectural feeling and it has the details," said Naidu.

He said he has been inspired to paint a railroad next, since you hear the trains everywhere.

His series will be on display at Rose-Hulman sometime this winter.

