Local artist honors Hoosier pilot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local artist who is well known for his breathtaking sculptures is now working on a new project that will honor a legendary pilot.

Harvey Weir Cook was an American Fighter Ace in World War I.

The Hoosier pilot was also a pioneer of commercial aviation.

Terre Haute artist Bill Wolfe made a statue of Cook the airport in Indianapolis.

Now, he is working on a new project that will be unveiled in Cook's hometown of Wilkinson, Indiana.

Wolfe is working with "large ink" on this half-size model of Cook's plane.

Wolfe is also making another scupture of Cook that will sit inside the plane.

The cockpit will stay open, so kids can sit inside for pictures.

"We'll be painting it and putting the actual graphics, and the graphics look pretty neat, that Weir Cook actually had on his plane. It was the thunderbolt, so it'll have lightning bolts on the wings, and it'll look pretty cool," said Bill Wolfe.

Wolfe said the final product will be unveiled in Weir Cook Community Park on July 27th.