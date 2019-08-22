Clear

Local artist Bill Wolfe sets out to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the last several months, local artist Bill Wolfe has been working on an emotional project.

He's putting the finishing touches on a statue of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Unfortunately, Wolfe has gone down this road before.

"I thought that Brent Long would be the last fallen officer I would have to do," Wolfe said.

On May 4, 2018, devastating news struck the Terre Haute Police Department for the second time in just seven years.

"Like everybody, when they heard about it. It's like, oh my God, it's happened again, you know, how can this happen?" Wolfe told us.

Now, over a year later he is doing his part to help pick up the pieces in a way only he can do.

"With a project like this, with a fallen officer, you hope that what you do is worthy of their sacrifice."

