Local art programs receive grant money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Creativity knows no bounds.

That's why Hoosier officials want to make sure everyone has access to the arts.

The Indiana Arts Commission gave out grants that totaled almost $100,000.

Local art programs and organizations received the money.

Leaders say they chose organizations with a special emphasis on community outreach and engagement,

"Students and people learn the value of the arts and learn about the arts. It works on many levels...helps communicate to each other. It is very important for community development and economic development," Lewis Ricci said.

The Indiana Arts Commission partnered with Arts Illiana to present the grants.