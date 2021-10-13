Local animal shelter asks for patience as their recently reopened cat-room overflows

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers at a local animal shelter are asking for your patience.

The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society was forced to close its cat room recently temporarily.

The shelter wasn't allowing any cats to leave during that time and avoided bringing in new rescues. It created an overflow of cats for the small rescue operation.

Now the humane society has asked anyone needing to surrender their cat to wait. The humane society asks that you call (765) 492-3540 to be added to their waiting list.

In a social media post, PVCHS said, "the recent available kennel space was quickly filled up with cats and kittens from those who decided that being on the waiting list was to much of an inconvenience for them."

They are a no-kill shelter.

