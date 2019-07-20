A local animal shelter is asking for donations after someone dumped a litter of kittens

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local animal shelter is asking for your help after someone dumped a litter of seven kittens.

The Vincennes Animal Shelter said the kittens were near heat stroke by the time they were found at the shelter.

A bag of personal belongings was also left.

The shelter said it has been turned over to police.

Now, they're asking for canned kitten food, dry kitten food and monetary donations to help cover the medical expenses for the kittens.

If you're interested in donating, you can contact the shelter directly.