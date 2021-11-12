As people keep surrendering their own pets, local animal rescues hit capacity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Ollie's Canine Campus has reached full capacity and will no longer be accepting dogs at this time. The rescue currently has about 35 surrendered and stray dogs at their rescue.

There are over 25 people on the wait-list looking to surrender their pets.

Ollie's says the reason for surrender is usually due to the dog's behavioral issues or lack of time to care for the dogs.

The shelter encourages owners to bring their pets in for training sessions before deciding to surrender. Owner, Tom Kuhl, says owning a dog is a big responsibility and you should be fully committed before deciding to adopt.

"We understand that things happen in life, but when we adopt a dog out we look at it as a forever home, not just a temporary home," says Kuhl.

Ollie's is in need of donations to help fund the dogs' expensive medical bills. The bills are over $50,000. If you would like to donate to help support the dogs at the rescue click here.