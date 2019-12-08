Clear
Local and national leaders rally and march against the death penalty

Executions were set to resume at the federal prison this month but those have been put on hold. Many gathered Sunday to talk about the death penalty and its impact. They say it's a practice that should end.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--  Many were chanting "no more executions" as they marched to the Federal Courthouse.

The group Death Penalty Action hosted a public forum, protest and rally Sunday.

The large group marched shouting their message.

Bill Pekle was one of the voices.

"As long as human beings decide who's going to live and die, we're going to make mistakes," said Pekle.

She was stabbed 33 times.

"I originally supported that decision but I became convinced my grandmother would've been appalled by that. I was convinced that she would have love and compassion actually for this girl and this girl's family," said Pekle. 

Pekle said seeing cooper die would not have made him feel any better about his grandmother's murder.

He and other murder victim family members preached that message.

"Why do we kill people to show people that killing people is wrong? That just doesn't make sense," said Pekle. 

There were several people who were set to be executed this month and next but the Supreme Court blocked those executions.

Co-director of Death Penalty Action Abraham Bonowitz says it's a start in the right direction.

"We don't need to kill people to be safe or hold them accountable when we do kill people it sets up a negative reaction," said Bonowitz. 

"If you have love and compassion for all humanity you're not going to want to see anybody put into the death chamber and have their life taken away its impossible," said Pekle. 

Bonowitz told us they'll continue to hold panels and forums until the death penalty is no more.

