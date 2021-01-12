Local and State Law Enforcement plan for more armed protests

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The attack on the Capitol last week has sparked more protests being planned across the country. In Vigo County, Sheriff John Plasse said he doesn't think it will be as big of a threat here, but he said his department is ready for anything.

"We're prepared for something and working with our local agencies, state agencies we'll watch, monitor what's going on, and respond appropriately," Plasse said.

Sheriff Plasse said state capitols are the biggest target in these protests. That's why it's important to him for multiple agencies to work together.

"We're hoping for the best but we're prepared for the worst just in case," he said.

Indiana state police are also prepared for what could come.

"So, it's not something that we're going to be caught off guard. We do continue to train on a daily basis," Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said.

Sergeant Ames said ISP has already beefed up patrols around the Indiana State Capitol building. Both Ames and Plasse said they support you exercising your first amendment rights, as long as things stay peaceful.

"We just hope people do the right thing, don't violate the law and then we won't have to meet them," Plasse said.

"If you step outside the guidelines that's when we will step in," Ames said.

Both Sheriff Plasse and Sergeant Ames said if you see something strange to call your local law enforcement agency.

These protests are planned to start on January 17th and continue until inauguration day in Washington D.C.