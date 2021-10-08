Local airport gets over $2 million for improvements - here's how they plan to use the money

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Friday was a beautiful day for a trip through the sky. At Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport a number of ultra-light pilots set up shop. It's all part of a fly-in this weekend.

Airport director Kurtis Schwartz says, "We're trying, with this ultra-light fly-in, to get the public interested in ultralights has to offer. The motorcycle of the skies as we call it."

The fly-in caps off a week of good news. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the airport will be getting over $2.3 million in funding.

Schwartz explains, "Some discretionary funding has been appropriated from the faa for this project. That could mean that most if not all of that local share will be paid for."

In 2018 the airport was looking to get $7 million to fix both of its major runways. This funding will take care of just one runway.

Schwartz says, "You can say you have to share the wealth. We tried to get 7 million for both runways. But there were a lot of other projects in the country."

The $2.3 million comes from the Airport Improvement Program. Work hopes to get going in April of 2022.

Schwartz says, "When the pavement starts getting that old it gets to the point of no return. And this project will give us another 35 years of airport runway."