Local agency working to make sure senior citizens have access to food and medicine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is working to make sure senior citizens are taken care of during this tough time.

The Area 7 Agency on Aging and Disabled is providing grab and go meals at all of their dining sites.

Anyone over 60-years-old in Vigo County can also have medication and groceries delivered.

"We have been surprised that more people have not taken advantage of having us pick up their groceries and their prescriptions. We still have people riding with us to the store," Director Gloria Wetnight said.

To contact the agency, call (812) 238-1561