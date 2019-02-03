Local agency throws party for six-year-old after no one shows up for his birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Birthday parties are supposed to be a fun time with your friends but one Wabash Valley kid didn't spend his birthday that way.

Luckily, the community is trying to make the situation better.

Landon lives with autism and just turned six years old. When he invited his classmates to his party no one showed up.

That's when his mom turned to social media and her post went viral.

Saturday night Mosiac of Terre Haute threw him a huge birthday bash!

Landon’s mom Katie Nusbaum says, “It's amazing. I love it and it's like I can't believe how much love and caring for a little boy."

The agency behind the party, Mosaic, is a faith-based organization serving people with intellectual disabilities.

Nusbaum says she and Landon are so grateful for everyone who came together to make his birthday special.