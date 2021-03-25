Local advocates honored for helping those with disabilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local advocates for people with disabilities have received some special recognition.

The Disability Work Awareness Group honored Danny Wayne, John Lentz, and Ashley Wadsworth.

They were nominated by their peers and coworkers. The organization says they go above and beyond to help people with disabilities live their lives as they choose.

We talked with Wayne. He's been helping people with vision issues for more than 30 years. It's an experience he knows firsthand.

"I've been legally blind all of my life. Even in my radio career. I struggled every day stepping forward to show people what I can do," Wayne told us.