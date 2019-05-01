Local YMCA locations set to hold Healthy Kids Day

VIGO/CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are running out of ideas to keep the kids active during summer vacation, the local YMCA is here to help.
Healthy Kids Day is this Saturday at the Vigo and Clay County Y.
Organizers say it is a kick-off to summer.
Free giveaways, activities, and snacks will be on hand for you and your family.
It is also a chance to browse around and learn about different programs at the Y.
Healthy Kids Day happens from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Weather permitting, activites will be outdoors.
If it rains, the day will be moved inside to the main gym at both facilities.
