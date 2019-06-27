Local YMCA locations honor military members and veterans

VIGO/CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local YMCA locations are honoring active military members and veterans.

The Clay and Vigo County YMCA's are opening their doors for free for servicemen and women.

That's happening all next week.

All you have to do is show a government-issued ID.

Organizers say it's just one of the ways they can give back.

The organization is running another promotion next month...members can bring a friend on Fridays for free.

Learn more here.