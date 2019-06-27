VIGO/CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local YMCA locations are honoring active military members and veterans.
The Clay and Vigo County YMCA's are opening their doors for free for servicemen and women.
That's happening all next week.
All you have to do is show a government-issued ID.
Organizers say it's just one of the ways they can give back.
The organization is running another promotion next month...members can bring a friend on Fridays for free.
Related Content
- Local YMCA locations honor military members and veterans
- Bricks honoring local veterans
- Local YMCA locations set to hold Healthy Kids Day
- Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event
- Vigo County YMCA offers free admission to active duty and military veterans
- Brick placement ceremony honors local veterans
- No swimming: YMCA members fight to keep pool open
- Local YMCA holds appreciation event for community
- YMCA's of the Wabash Valley receive a big honor
- Calcutta memorial service honors veterans
Scroll for more content...