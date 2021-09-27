Local Vigo County parents speak out against CPR program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley school has a new update to one of its programs, and many local parents are expressing their frustrations.

Monday night, the Vigo County School Board met, updating the public on new changes to its opt-in sex education program. But parents are still advocating for a new curriculum.

The Creating Positive Relationships (CPR) Program is a week-long sex-ed enrichment program. This is offered to all Vigo County school students in sixth through ninth grade.

Earlier, we told you the district was working to help reform sex education. And on Monday that committee announced it had finished its research. But now, local parents are still speaking up seeking change.

"The update we received was completely inadequate," one local parent said.

Some parents say the abstinence-based program that has been in place for nearly 30 years is not benefitting the young students for the better.

"Abstinence-only is not the only option in Indiana," one local parent said. "We can do so much better for our children."'

Back in November, the board voted to move the CPR enrichment activities to an opt-in basis. A subcommittee, which included local teachers and nurses, was then tasked to review the program and make changes.

Monday night the sub-committee noted as many as 26 content issues per grade level. They did not go into detail, but they say these issues will be fixed as the program continues as an opt-in enrichment activity for students.

Although several parents expressed their frustrations, school officials have confidence that these new changes will make the program better and stronger.

"The researchers that looked at the CPR curriculum made some suggestions and revisions," Dr. Rob Haworth, the Vigo County School Corporation superintendent, said. "Our charge was, can we work to solve those issues and we believe we did just that"

A list of the new changes to the CPR program will be published in the near future.