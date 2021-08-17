'It's like we abandoned them,' Local Veteran Reflects On Time In Afghanistan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, many local veterans are reflecting on their time spent in the country.

One veteran posted on the WTHI Facebook page that he believes troops were really making a difference during their time in Afghanistan.

News 10 spoke with retired Sergeant Major John Plasse.

He said he fears for the future of the Afghan people.

"I just feel for the Afghan people. We were there for many years and I'm not here to blame anybody, but it's like we abandoned them," said Plasse.

He goes on to say that he specifically is concerned for Afghan women.

"When I was there the Taliban was beheading women who were teaching girls in school. They don't want women to be equals."

Do you think pulling US forces from Afghanistan was the right decision? — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) August 17, 2021

If there are any veterans who read this story and need to talk to someone, they can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1 (800) 273-8255 or reach out to the Hamilton Center here.