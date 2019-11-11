Clear
Local Veteran Pays it Forward and Continues to Save Lives

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans across America are being recognized today for the endless sacrifices they've made and the lives they've saved. One local veteran is still doing exactly that to this day. He's doing it by giving his blood to those who need it. 

Larry Ridge is a Sullivan U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard veteran. He visits the Indiana Blood Center in Terre Haute every other week to give his blood. He's donated 30 gallons since he started.

Ridge is encouraging veterans to visit the blood center and do the same. He says that he met some of his best friends when he was in Iraq and they still keep in touch. He says because of the sacrifices that families of veterans make, they deserve as much praise and glory as of the soldiers themselves. Now, he's paying it forward.

Because of his sense of family, he gained from serving, he pays it forward every so often by giving his blood. "The Lord blesses me every day when I get out of bed and he's blessed me more than I deserve," Ridge said, "If I can give some blood to help somebody else and bless their day and maybe give them another day of life, it's all worth it."

Ridge says he got to experience a lot of the world while serving and without family support, life can get pretty rough. It's no surprise that this special veteran is making sacrifices and saving lives to this day--it's in his blood.

