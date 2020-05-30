Local VFW honors Cpl. Gregory Stultz during an annual ceremony

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local VFW post helped honor fallen service members on Saturday afternoon.

People gathered in Clay County at the gravesite of Marine Cpl. Gregory Stultz.

Cpl. Stultz died in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The Brazil VFW holds an annual special memorial ceremony. Each year the group chooses a different site to honor all fallen service members.

Organizers say it's important that communities keep these sacrifices 'top of mind.' They feel this event helps do just that.