Local Trade Unions taking advantage of Careers in Construction month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local trade unions are taking advantage of Careers in Construction Month here in October and highlighting what they can do for you.

However, they were not immune to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College isn’t for everyone. That’s why Plumbers and Steamfitters here in Terre Haute is using October to spread the word about what they do. Business Manager Mark Swaner at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 spoke to News 10 about what they offer in our area and how they are pushing through the pandemic.

Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 apprenticeship school is one of only two in our area. Swaner says they teach welding, drafting, mathematics, plumbing, and everything you need to know to sharpen your trade skills. The other school in our area is in Robinson, Illinois.

Swaner says the pandemic definitely affected their schooling quite a bit. They had to shut down their school, and students are now working from home.

Swaner says they are pushing through and still have a lot to offer students after high school.

“We all hope that 2021 will be a better year than 2020 has been,” Swaner said, “We’re hopefully looking forward to taking in a n apprenticeship class and getting started again. From health benefits to retirement to wages—union labor is hard to beat.”

Swaner also spoke about how important local trade unions are to the fabric of our community.

He says even with the pandemic, local trade unions are deemed essential and that work is still strong here in the Wabash Valley. Think about the future casino and VA Clinic that are being built here in Terre Haute. Swaner says they will absolutely need skilled trade workers to build those.

He says you can do a five-year apprenticeship, get on-the-job training, and the only payment you ever have to make is for books. That means absolutely zero student loans.

Swaner says the opportunity is there for anyone who wants to take advantage of it.

“You can go from being the worker to being a superintendent to being a shop owner to being a lot of things,” Swaner concluded, “As far as you want to go and as much as you want to put into it you will get out of it.

Swaner says local colleges and the Marathon Refinery in Robinson, Illinois are all maintained and built by skilled trade workers. He says you can apply for the next apprenticeship class beginning on November 1st right here: www.ualocal157.org