Local TikTok star passes away from COVID-19, family remembering her with loving videos she left behind

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Local TikTok star Lindsey Ball died on March 31st from COVID-19.

Her sister Cleta Wilson said on every video the star posted, you could see how her personality was larger than life.

"Lindsey is...was one of those people that was fearless. She saw positivity in everybody," said Wilson.

Wilson said Ball had health issues at a young age that led to developmental disabilities.

Still, her sister connected with so many worldwide.

Her page has more than 400 thousand followers, and 7 million views.

From singing to being creative, all of her videos preaching positivity and self-love.

"Mostly her videos were about hey tell everybody you love them to tell someone that their importance to you this post might save someone's life," said Wilson.

And now these same videos that helped so many people, now help Wilson.

"We have those videos to go back to we have the ability to go back and see when she was happy and when she was talking," said Wilson.

The family wasn't able to have a proper funeral for Ball.

Wilson said her sister may be gone, but her message will live on forever

"For us, it's tough right now, but I'll always have those...those are permanent they're not going to go away," said Wilson.

Wilson said she hopes to create a page on Facebook in memory of her sister sharing many videos she loved.