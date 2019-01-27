Clear

Local State Representative works towards safer schools with house bill amendment

Indiana House Bill 1004 addresses school safety. It would allow school corporations to use state matching grants for safety improvements. A change was offered up by a long-time teacher and State Representative Tonya Pfaff.

Jan. 27, 2019
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Bev Merritt is a mother to biological children and several foster kids. She's been helping area youth for years and says she's seen firsthand the need for greater mental health services.

"I do see a lot of children come through the system that has some mental health issues. I feel that it’s extremely important that we tackle those issues as early as we can," said Merritt.

Lawmakers recently approved an amendment to the bill so it now includes mental health services. The change was offered up by a long-time teacher and State Representative Tonya Pfaff.

"That would allow school corporations to take part of the money or all of the money if they choose to for mental health services. Because I really don't think we can really talk about school safety unless we talk about mental health," said Representative Pfaff.

Pfaff hopes these mental health resources will help prevent incidents like school shootings.

"I think it’s so important to be a little more proactive than reactive so that hopefully we can all do a better job of helping kids that really need it," said Pfaff.

There's still a chance this bill won't be passed. Merritt says she hopes everyone will keep making efforts to support Hoosier kids.

"Encourage more mental health services in schools. I mean I just hope that we can keep our kids safe and move forward as a community," said Merritt.

Some schools are already working to improve mental health services. The Vigo County School Corporation received a grant last year from the Indiana Department of Education.

