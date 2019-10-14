Clear

Local Salvation Army starts sign-ups for holiday baskets

A local group is taking applications for holiday help.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is taking applications for holiday help.

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is hosting sign-ups for Christmas holiday baskets.

This is only for low-income Vigo County families.

Monday was the first of several opportunities.

Organizers say this can be a tough time for families, so it is important to help.

On Monday, you can sign up until 6:00 p.m. There will be more chances to sign up on Wednesday of this week and then again on Monday and Wednesday of next week.

To learn what you need to bring if you are interested in signing up, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Mandy Harvey ISU's Tilson Auditorium

Image

Vigo County leaders receive one bid for former IP property

Image

Several organizations commit to Veterans Day parade

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Marshall residents to weigh in on sale of cannabis within city limits

Image

Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 61

Image

Vincennes University Jamboree

Image

Walk to Remember

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis