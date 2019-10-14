Local Salvation Army starts sign-ups for holiday baskets

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is taking applications for holiday help.

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is hosting sign-ups for Christmas holiday baskets.

This is only for low-income Vigo County families.

Monday was the first of several opportunities.

Organizers say this can be a tough time for families, so it is important to help.

On Monday, you can sign up until 6:00 p.m. There will be more chances to sign up on Wednesday of this week and then again on Monday and Wednesday of next week.

To learn what you need to bring if you are interested in signing up, click here.