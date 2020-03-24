Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It’s been a week since Governor Holcomb closed down indiana bars and restaurants due to COVID-19. This causes many places to adapt to these changes to continue to serve customers while also staying afloat financially.

Pushing delivery services is what most business have turned to to continue serving customers amid all these changes caused by the corona virus. News 10 caught up with owner of Charlie’s Pub and Grub Cheyne O’Laughlin on Tuesday. He spoke about how things have gone this past week.

O’Laughlin says Charlie’s has pushed through and had a pretty good week. He says they’ve been pretty busy with the take out and curb side pickup service they’ve been doing. He says they have adapted well, will continue rolling with the punches, and make the necessary changes as COVID-19 news continues to change.

O’Laughlin says the number one thing is to keep his workers employed and keep everybody positive.

“We’ve actually had a pretty good week. The support from community has been amazing,” he said, “So far we haven’t laid off a single person. The hours are there. Everyone’s doing the best they can. Everyone’s attitudes are better than expected.”

As News 10 has reported, Governor Holcomb announced that Hoosiers are being encouraged to stay at home for the foreseeable future.

With this new obstacle O’Laughlin talked about how Charlie’s will continue to adapt and press on.

With Governor Holcomb’s latest announcement, Charlie’s plans to start pushing their delivery services more heavily. O’Laughlin says they want to limit touch points and continue serving their customers the absolute best they can.

He says Charlie’s will continue to adapt as best they can during this always changing pandemic news.

“We just keep watching the news looking for the new stories and new changes,” he concluded. “Figuring out ways we can still do business, keep our employees working, and keep everything happening the same as much as we can.”

Though Charlie’s has done well during this time, O’Laughlin says his heart goes out to other restaurants, bars, and service providers who are struggling. This is even causing some to shut down completely.

He wants the community to keep buying local as much as you can and spread the wealth so we can get through this together.