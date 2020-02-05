Local Reaction to Trump’s State of the Union Address

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night. He hit on a lot of key achievements last night and there were some surprises for special guests, but it wasn’t without controversy. It’s all the country is talking about, and News 10 wanted to get the pulse of the Wabash Valley’s reaction.

Some viewed the message as powerful, while others felt it may be a bit too optimistic. “The message that he’s conveying to the rest of the world is amazing,” sophomore at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Lucus Bendzsa said emphatically.

“To be honest I think he over-exaggerated a little bit,” Community member Jim Goy countered, “But all in all, I think our country is in good shape.”

Trump highlighted the thriving economy, low unemployment rates across the board, and military successes in the past year. However, the story Wednesday morning surrounds the feud between Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi highlighted by two key moments.

The first was at the beginning of the speech. This exchange is where Pelosi put out her hand for a handshake, to which President Trump either refused or simply didn’t see it.

The second happened at the end of the speech. You could see Pelosi ripping up her scripts as the President finished speaking. Bendza says with one tear of a paper, Donald Trump’s message was overshadowed by political tension.

“My mother always taught me to respect people no matter if you disagree with them or don’t like them,” he said, “We need to figure out how to get along. We need to figure out how to put our differences aside and respect each other. That wasn’t just a politically unclassy move, that was an unclassy move period…for anyone anywhere.”

“To me, that just put a black spot on both of them,” Jim Goy added, ”It was childish in front of millions of people that watched it. I just didn’t think it was the right thing to do for either one of them.”

We also asked for your feedback on Facebook. News 10’s Facebook page put out a poll asking if Pelosi’s actions were disrespectful. Nearly 3,000 of you voted to which 83% said her actions were “very disrespectful”.

It’s important to note that this all happened during the President’s impeachment trial which is set to finish up Wednesday evening.