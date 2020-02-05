Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local Reaction to Trump’s State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night. He hit on a lot of key achievements last night and there were some surprises for special guests, but it wasn’t without controversy.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 6:51 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night. He hit on a lot of key achievements last night and there were some surprises for special guests, but it wasn’t without controversy. It’s all the country is talking about, and News 10 wanted to get the pulse of the Wabash Valley’s reaction.

Some viewed the message as powerful, while others felt it may be a bit too optimistic. “The message that he’s conveying to the rest of the world is amazing,” sophomore at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Lucus Bendzsa said emphatically.

“To be honest I think he over-exaggerated a little bit,” Community member Jim Goy countered, “But all in all, I think our country is in good shape.”

LINK | TEXT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S 2020 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Trump highlighted the thriving economy, low unemployment rates across the board, and military successes in the past year. However, the story Wednesday morning surrounds the feud between Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi highlighted by two key moments.

The first was at the beginning of the speech. This exchange is where Pelosi put out her hand for a handshake, to which President Trump either refused or simply didn’t see it.

The second happened at the end of the speech. You could see Pelosi ripping up her scripts as the President finished speaking. Bendza says with one tear of a paper, Donald Trump’s message was overshadowed by political tension.

“My mother always taught me to respect people no matter if you disagree with them or don’t like them,” he said, “We need to figure out how to get along. We need to figure out how to put our differences aside and respect each other. That wasn’t just a politically unclassy move, that was an unclassy move period…for anyone anywhere.”

LINK | PELOSI SHREDS TRUMP’S SPEECH. RIGHT THERE ON THE PODIUM.

“To me, that just put a black spot on both of them,” Jim Goy added, ”It was childish in front of millions of people that watched it. I just didn’t think it was the right thing to do for either one of them.”

We also asked for your feedback on Facebook. News 10’s Facebook page put out a poll asking if Pelosi’s actions were disrespectful. Nearly 3,000 of you voted to which 83% said her actions were “very disrespectful”.

It’s important to note that this all happened during the President’s impeachment trial which is set to finish up Wednesday evening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oblong bus driver shortage

Image

Local organization takes on a new project for Community Care Day

Image

Sullivan Solar Farm

Image

Local reaction to the State of the Union

Image

Several dozen local groups receive extra money through four different trusts

Image

Sycamore Winery and the Ohio Building

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast - tracking winter weather

Image

Dugger-Union says students have returned healthier after closing the school last week for illness

Image

Illness forces closure at a Daviess County school corporation

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans