Local Reaction To Cosby Release

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is the first full day of Bill Cosby's freedom from prison. Cosby's release from prison yesterday surprised and upset many people. We reached out to Tiffany Heaton, the sexual assault advocate at CODA, to hear what this means for sexual assault survivors. She tells us she understands how this could deter sexual assault survivors, but encourages victims of abuse to report it. "As soon as something happens, whether it's rape or some form of sexual assault, it's best to go to the hospital to get DNA evidence and a rape kit performed," said Heaton. CODA acts as an advocate for victims and encourages them to reach out for help. You can contact them 24/7 at 1-800-566-2632.