Local Pharmacy Stresses Importance of Flu Shots

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's flu season across America. In the United States last year, the flu killed eight times more people than drunk drivers did. That's according to The Public Health Corps.

Nearly 80,000 people died in 2018 because of the flu. Alpesh Patel, owner and pharmacist at Vigo Health Pharmacy, says this is completely preventable. That's by getting a flu shot.

Although these statistics are staggering, still less than 40% of Americans get a flu shot. Flu shots change yearly to cover different strands of viruses.

Patel says it's very important to get your flu shot to boost your immune system, and getting your flu shot is just one way to protect yourself during flu season. "Flu shots are very important because a lot of people die every year from neglecting to do so," Patel said, "It's better to be safe than sorry. Wash your hands frequently, always use hand sanitizer, and take any kind of multiple vitamins. It boosts your immunity power."

Patel says even though it's the beginning of December, you should still come and get a flu shot as soon as you can. It's a popular season to get the flu with the cold weather and snow.

Most of the time, people are hesitant because they think flu shots get them sick. Patel says this is not the case. The vaccine takes about 10 days to set in. There are some side effects like a runny nose or cough, but he says the benefits are definitely worth it.

Patel says Vigo Health Pharmacy is still giving out flu shots and it's not too late to get vaccinated. "It still is not too late to get a flu shot, and you should get it as soon as you can," he said, "We have plenty of flu shots in store. You can walk in any time and it doesn't take that long. Most insurances cover it."