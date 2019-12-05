Clear

Local Pharmacy Stresses Importance of Flu Shots

It's flu season across America. In the United States last year, the flu killed eight times more people than drunk drivers did.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's flu season across America. In the United States last year, the flu killed eight times more people than drunk drivers did. That's according to The Public Health Corps.

Nearly 80,000 people died in 2018 because of the flu. Alpesh Patel, owner and pharmacist at Vigo Health Pharmacy, says this is completely preventable. That's by getting a flu shot.

Although these statistics are staggering, still less than 40% of Americans get a flu shot. Flu shots change yearly to cover different strands of viruses.

Patel says it's very important to get your flu shot to boost your immune system, and getting your flu shot is just one way to protect yourself during flu season. "Flu shots are very important because a lot of people die every year from neglecting to do so," Patel said, "It's better to be safe than sorry. Wash your hands frequently, always use hand sanitizer, and take any kind of multiple vitamins. It boosts your immunity power."

Patel says even though it's the beginning of December, you should still come and get a flu shot as soon as you can. It's a popular season to get the flu with the cold weather and snow.

Most of the time, people are hesitant because they think flu shots get them sick. Patel says this is not the case. The vaccine takes about 10 days to set in. There are some side effects like a runny nose or cough, but he says the benefits are definitely worth it. 

Patel says Vigo Health Pharmacy is still giving out flu shots and it's not too late to get vaccinated. "It still is not too late to get a flu shot, and you should get it as soon as you can," he said, "We have plenty of flu shots in store. You can walk in any time and it doesn't take that long. Most insurances cover it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Becoming Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. Low: 39°

Image

United Way takes over Red Skelton Needy Children fund

Image

ReThink Inc. receives $1,000 donation

Image

Local business holds a ribbon-cutting for new their new division

Image

Local Pharmacy Stresses Importance of Flu Shots

Image

The Light House Mission Thrift Store reopens after a person crashed into it

Image

Loogootee girls

Image

Loogootee boys

Image

7 years and still no justice

Image

Clay County man charged for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans