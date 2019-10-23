Local PAC encourages people to get out and vote

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHII) - One local group says you can take part in the economic growth of Vigo County.
A local Political Action Committee says you can do that by voting.
Election Day is on November 5.
But you don't have to wait until Election Day to exercise your rights.
Early voting is going on right now.
While it's a city election, everyone in Vigo County can vote on the upcoming referendums.
One concerns the Vigo County School Corporation and the other could bring a casino to the area.
The casino is an idea a local PAC is behind. Officials say it would be a good thing for everyone.
"There's 1,300 involved and 168 million dollars a year annually. That's why we're so excited about this referendum. If it's successful and brings a casino to West Central Indiana that's what we're looking at," John Collett, the Chair of the PAC told us.
