Local Organization Encouraged by Meghan Markle's Bravery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just revealed some details about their personal life, including some difficult topics.

The CBS exclusive interview was hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, Meghan opened up about her struggles with mental health.

She has been praised for opening up about such a difficult topic, even by some local organizations.

Team of Mercy is glad that Meghan is helping to break down the stigma behind mental health.

Team of Mercy helps connect people who are struggling with mental health issues or suicidal idealizations with the services they need.

"Let me be your glorified resource finder, I love it," said Christina Crist, the Executive Director at Team of Mercy.

If you need help, the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255