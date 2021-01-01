Local Mayor looks ahead to the New Year

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- If you had big plans for 2020 odds are they were canceled or drastically changed because of the pandemic. The same goes for cities here in the Wabash Valley. Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said he's ready and excited for the new year.

One year ago, everyone was excited for the year 2020 and what it had in store for us, but what we got was not expected.

"I think it can be left unsaid that we're looking forward to getting out of 2020," Clint Lamb, the mayor of Sullivan said.

He said they had big plans and projects for the city in 2020.

"We never expected New Year's Eve last year when the city of Sullivan was planning on great progress. We had major projects getting ready and quite frankly it was going to probably be a record year for the city," Mayor Lamb said. "We've had so many things going after 8 years of really pushing and planning and getting the ball rolling. 2020 was set to be a tremendous year."

But, of course, many of those plans and projects were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor lamb saID instead 2020 was a year to regroup. He said they had major blacktopping projects, street lighting fixed, and banners added to downtown.

"We just continued to kind of get back to the basics do some housekeeping and basically get all of our ducks in a row," he said.

Mayor Lamb said in the new year he is looking forward to strengthening not only the city but the people living in it. He said a lot of that will start by supporting local businesses that have a hard time during the pandemic.

"We're the ones who will have to take the bull by the horns and support our local businesses. They need us now more than ever," he said. "They have been the backbone of the Sullivan community."

He said even though all the trials and tribulations that 2020 brought. The city of Sullivan will push on.

"It's going to take more than an international pandemic to stop the progress here in the city of Sullivan," Mayor Lamb said.

Mayor Lamb said he is ready to hit the ground running He said to be looking for big...New projects in the coming months in Sullivan.