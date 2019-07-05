Clear
Local Leaders Concerned about Teen Driving Safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Earlier this week, Robert Clouse and Mason Kiger Died when their vehicle hit a tree in Southern Vigo County. Both young men were members of Terre Haute South Vigo High School's ROTC Program. Police say speed may have been a factor.

Local leaders and driving educators say something needs to change for the sake of child safety.\
Teen speeding has been an issue for the past year in Vigo County.

Leaders want teens to take driving more seriously. Co-Owner of Simmons Driving School in Vigo County Kimberly Van Winkle is pleading teens to obey the rules of the road.

"They are speed limits, not speed suggestions," she said.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt agrees saying this is a matter of life and death.

"Obviously there are consequences that no one wants to have to feel guilty for the rest of their lives when one of your friends may be seriously or killed," he said.

Modesitt has taken his fight to stiffen speeding penalties to the state level. He has testified wanting to double the sentencing that goes along with reckless driving felonies.

