Local Lawmakers react to Presidential Inauguration

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- President Joe Biden was sworn into office making him the 46th President of the United States.

State Representative Bruce Borders represents District 45 in the Wabash Valley. That includes Sullivan County and parts of Vigo, Greene, Knox, and Daviess.

He said that President Bidens' inauguration was unlike any he had seen before. With a small gathering, no public crowds and intense security.

Indiana Senator Todd Young sent News 10 a statement. He said he stands ready to work with the new administration to find common ground wherever possible. He said the peaceful transfer of power is an essential component of the American experiment.

Borders, however, said he did not see this as a peaceful transition. We asked borders if he thought republicans and democrats could work together on issues for the American people.

This was his response:

"Yeah I mean I think we have. I think the COVID-19 response has been heading in the right direction in that," Borders said.

We did reach out to other representatives from the area. Senator Jon Ford, Representative Tonya Pfaff, and Representative Bob Heaton. They all declined to be interviewed.