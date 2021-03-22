Local landmark steps into national spotlight

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's episode of Small Town, Big Deal will highlight the Bridgeton Mill.

This show brings attention to unique small towns across America. The show was originally going to highlight the Covered Bridge Festival, but when that was canceled, they focused on the Bridgeton Mill because it is the longest-running mill in the Midwest.

Owners are excited to see what attention the show will bring to the area. "I'm confident that national exposure like this will bring us to the forefront for so many people that don't know we exist.

We have wonderful little jewels here in Parke County and the Bridgeton Mill is certainly one of them," said Jim Meece, the Parke County Commissioner.