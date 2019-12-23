Clear

Local Jewish bakery celebrates Hanukkah

Holiday traditions are unique to every family, culture, and religion. On Monday, some are celebrating day two of Hanukkah.

Holiday traditions are unique to every family, culture, and religion. On Monday, some are celebrating day two of Hanukkah.

News 10 stopped by Oy Vey Jewish Bakery for their celebration. We were there as they lit the second light on their Menorah.

During the holiday - a candle will be lit each night for eight days. The restaurant is serving traditional holiday food.

It is also sharing stories of the holiday and religion. Owners say it is their way of letting people know about who they are.

"A lot of different things...and just trying to push out the love of Hanukkah and try to celebrate that turning on of the Jewish spirit...that Jewish light throughout the world," Rabbi Dr. Chavah Stair said.

Local IBEW Union 725 made and donated the Menorah to the restaurant.

