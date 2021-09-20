Local Hoosiers are stepping up to help Afghan evacuees

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers across the state are helping Afghan evacuees.

Governor Eric Holcomb recently announced a regional collection system of donations. This is all in an effort to get necessities to all of the Afghan evacuees in Indiana.

And one local town in the Wabash Valley is already making a positive impact. Rockville, Indiana, is just one of the nine donation sites throughout the state. This is just one way local hoosiers can step up and help afghan evacuees in a meaningful way.

Tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees have made their way to the United States. Members of the Indiana National Guard say several thousand evacuees are at Camp Atterbury just outside of the Wabash Valley, and they're looking for a helping hand.

"It's a time of need, Sergeant Christopher McKibben, a staff sergeant at the Indiana National Guard in Rockville, said. "It's something we can do. We have the ability to help, and we are going to do everything we can to help [them]."

Sgt. McKibben says it means a lot to him to help serve those in need, especially during a very stressful time.

"I'm glad I can be doing something to help," he says. "It's one of the many missions of the National Guard. It's the reason we join to help our communities, and even if they're not in our community, it's still a person in need, and we are doing our part to help."

He says this is a great way local residents can make a positive impact on the lives of many, and here's how local residents can help.

There are a variety of items the evacuees need, but they must be new items only to be accepted. The donation items range from hygiene items like toothbrushes, towels, and toilet paper to clothing items for all ages to packaged water and non-perishable food.

State leaders say 40% of the evacuees are children ages 14 and under, so many of the items in high demand are for young children, especially babies. This includes formula, diapers, and toys. But Sgt. McKibben says even one item donated will make a big difference in someone's life.

"I believe it helps show who we are if we help people in need," Sgt. McKibben said. "It's just simple little things like a shirt, or a towel, or a bar of soap. It's just helping another person in need."

Here is a full list of items that can be donated:

•Clothing

•Men (18+): Unbranded, modest clothing like shirts, pants in all sizes (no shorts or tank tops)

•Women (18+): Unbranded, modest clothing like long sleeve crew neck shirts, modest short sleeve shirts, pants in all sizes (no shorts, dresses, or tank tops)

•Children (4yr - 17yr): Same items as listed above in all age ranges and sizes (long sleeves and pants)

•Baby (0mo - 4yr): Baby and newborn clothes, hats, and socks

•Misc. Clothing: Undergarments for men, women, and children, modest underwear, socks, hats for all ages (cold & warm weather), shoes & slide-on sandals for men, women, and children (no flip flops)

•Food and Water

•Shelf stable food items (individually packaged prefered)

•No pork items

•Bottled water (no glass)

•Water-soluble electrolyte, hydration, and vitamin powders/liquids

•Child-Specific Items

•Diapers (assorted sizes), diaper cream, and baby wipes

•Baby Shampoo

•Baby Lotion

•Formula (no powder, only liquid)

•Bottles (no glass)

•Infant & child blankets / swaddles

•Spoons

•New Pacifiers

•Toys (not battery-operated)

•Sports Balls

•Hygiene (Individually Packaged)

•Feminine hygiene products (pads only, no tampons)

•Bars of soap (no liquid soap)

•Shampoo

•Combs/Brushes

•Deodorant

•Towels

•Washcloths

•Toothpaste/Toothbrushes

•Shower Shoes

•Toilet paper

•New Masks (disposable or reusable)

•Gloves

•Hand Sanitizer

•MISC (Unbranded if able)

•Phone chargers (wall adapter and cord, iPhone and Android)

•Qurans

•Prayer rugs

•Reusable, durable water bottles (no glass)

•Backpacks

•Sunscreen

•Bug Spray