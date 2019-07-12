Local Habitat for Humanity set to break ground on 71st new house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new partnership in place in Terre Haute, and it's one that will provide a new home for a local family.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization.

It focuses on providing housing for families who need it.

Habitat recently teamed up with Indiana State University.

Together, they will build the local chapter's 71st house.

Officials have already selected the family who will call it home.

They say everyone is excited to get the project started.

This is the third house ISU has sponsored. They hope to break ground on it this fall.