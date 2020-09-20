Local Girl Scouts team up to help fight hunger in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley Girl Scouts can earn a new patch as they work to address issues of food insecurity.

Hunger is not just a nationwide problem, it's an issue here at home as well.

That's why a couple Girl Scouts teamed up with Kroger to help in the fight.

They say 1 out 8 people in Indiana go hungry.

That's why collecting food to earn this new patch means so much to them.

"Some of the kids in our school have to go down to the principals office so that they can get snacks to go home so they don't go hungry and we want to help the people in our grade and our school," said one of the Girl Scouts.

Keep a look out.

More events are in store from these Girl Scouts.