Local Girl Scout troop lends a hand to those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Girl Scout troop is helping those in need in the community.

Troop 4262 was helping with Catholic Charities 'Manna From 7' distributions on Friday.

The scouts took the money from their cookie sales to create care packages for people.

They included things like shampoo, toothpaste, and even cookies.

"We sold Girl Scout cookies and took the money that we need....we buy toiletries for the people that didn't have that much," Girl Scout, Dylan Jenkins told us.

"I feel like I am making a difference...I feel like I was called. I don't think I could walk away if I tried," Susan Seitz, from Manna From 7 said.

The group Manna From 7 passes out food every Friday, and they are always looking for donations.

