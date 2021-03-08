Local Food Drive to help combat hunger

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local school and organization are teaming up to make sure community members don’t go hungry.

A food giveaway took place on Monday morning.

Sarah Scott Middle School and Catholic Charities came together for you to get what you need.

Organizers tell us they are glad they are able to help the community.

“Our community definitely, like I said, struggles with food insecurity. So, we want to make sure that if you have a kid in your home, specifically, that we are

feeding those kids. Because, you know, a hungry kid can't learn,” Social Worker, Nichelle Campbell-Miller said.

Sarah Scott tells News 10 that they will continue to partner with Catholic Charities,

This will be every second Monday of the month, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

All in an effort to combat hunger in the community.