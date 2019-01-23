Local Flooding in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today, heavy rains came down around the Wabash Valley.

Pair that with high winds, and you have a recipe for a disaster.

News 10 took a drive around the valley.

We found many roads covered with water, causing the highway department to close many roads.

We also saw fallen tree limbs in many places.

Much of the closed roads we're concentrated in southern and eastern Vigo County.

There was even a report of the Rockville covered bridge having high water.

Always remember, if you ever see a road with a sign that says it's closed due to high water, don't drive over it.

Just a few inches of flowing water can pick up and move a car.